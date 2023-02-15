

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday showed a significant slowdown in the pace of contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of February.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index soared to a negative 5.8 in February from a negative 32.9 in January, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 18.0.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms expect business conditions to improve somewhat over the next six months.



