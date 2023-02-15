WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $346.8 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $313.1 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $358.1 million or $1.13 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $3.53 billion from $2.95 billion last year.
Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $346.8 Mln. vs. $313.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $3.53 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.
