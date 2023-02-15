

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $147 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $931 million from $951 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $3.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $931 Mln vs. $951 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!