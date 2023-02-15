

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $320 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $1.26 billion from $998 million last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $320 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $998 Mln last year.



