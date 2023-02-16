

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY.PK), a French provider of industrial gases and services, reported that its net pro?t-group share was 2.76 billion euros in 2022, representing a growth of 7.3% as published and an increase of 1.0% excluding the currency impact. Net earnings per share were 5.28 euros, up 7.0% from the prior year.



The recurring net income (Group share) stood at 3.16 billion euros, up sharply by 22.9%, and 17.3% excluding the currency impact, compared to 2021 recurring net income.



Group revenue for 2022 was 29.93 billion euros, a comparable growth of 7.0% over 2021. The Group's revenue as published posted a signi?cant increase of 28.3% in 2022.



Looking ahead for 2023, the company said it is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!