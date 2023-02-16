BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK) Thursday said its group revenue for the full year increased 11.4% to 46.391 billion euros from 41.659 billion euros in the previous year.
The company's automotive operating margin stood at 1.402 billion euros versus loss of 3 million euros last year.
Net profit from continuing operations rose to 1.62 billion euros from 549 million euros a year ago.
Net income from continuing operations, Group share, was 1.650 billion euros or 6.07 euros per share.
The company has proposed a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, to be paid on May 19, to shareholders on the record as on May 17.
