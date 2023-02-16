PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported first-half of fiscal year 2023 Group share of net profit from recurring operations of 1.74 billion euros, an increase of 21% from the prior year.
Group share of net profit was 1.79 billion euros, up 29% from the prior year.
Sales for the first-half of fiscal year 2023 were 7.12 billion euros up 19% from the prior year. Organic growth in net sales was 12%.
Pernod Ricard said it has reinforced confidence in delivering a strong performance in fiscal year 2023 driven by our global footprint and the attractiveness of its diversified, premium portfolio.
The company confirmed 750 million euros share buy-back for fiscal year 2023 with a new 300 million euros tranche to be launched imminently.
