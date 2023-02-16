

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), on Thursday, announced the formation of a new Australia Sector and has appointed Gary Stewart as the Sector's Chief Executive, effective 01 May 2023.



Gary will join QinetiQ from Rheinmetall Defence Australia where he was the Managing Director responsible for strategy and operational delivery in the Asia Pacific region. Gary has more than 20 years of experience within the defence industry in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia. He is an engineer and served in the Royal Australian Air Force for 11 years. Gary will join QinetiQ's Leadership Team led by Steve Wadey, QinetiQ's Group Chief Executive Officer.



The creation of the new Australia Sector replaces what was previously the International Sector. The Australia Sector will be headquartered in Canberra and has more than 1,200 employees worldwide.



The company noted that the Australia Sector becomes QinetiQ's global hub for threat representation, including recently acquired Air Affairs, Target Systems (in the UK and Canada) and its German air threat representation and training business.



QinetiQ's four Sectors are now Australia, the US, UK Defence and UK Intelligence and together the company is well-placed to support the goals of AUKUS and ultimately ensure the country has the right capabilities to meet the growing strategic challenges and threats facing Australia and its partners, the company stated.



Steve Wadey, Group Chief Executive Officer of QinetiQ, commented, 'Gary's extensive experience in the Australian and global defence sectors, alongside his ability to grow businesses at scale, means that he is the right leader to deliver both short-term operational performance and our long-term strategy to grow our Australia Sector at pace. Today's announcement is another significant step in our multi-domestic growth ambition and a strong indication of QinetiQ's commitment to the defence sector in Australia.'



