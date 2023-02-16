

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L), a price comparison website- based business, reported higher profit for the full year, helped by revenue growth especially in its Money and travel channels.



The company reported profit before tax of 85.2 million pounds, higher than 70.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 68.3 million pounds or 12.7p per share from 52.7 million pounds or 9.8p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share was 14.3p, up from 11.9p last year.



Annual revenue increased 22% to 387.6 million pounds from 316.7 million pounds last year.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 8.61p pence per share, to be paid on May 11 to shareholders on the register as on March 31.



