

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 rallied on Thursday amidst a strong batch of corporate earnings that reiterated the strength of the economy. Markets also shrugged off strong economic data from the U.S. to rule out a hard landing for the economy.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,383.79, up 1.14 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,345.10 and 7,387.29.



Only 5 scrips among the 40 scrips in the index are trading in negative territory.



Telecom business Orange surged more than 5 percent following strong financial results.



Distiller Pernod Ricard also gained more than 5 percent after posting upbeat results.



Luxury goods maker Kering extended gains with a 3.7 percent addition.



Airbus, Societe Generale, Air Liquide and Worldline, Dassault Systemes have all rallied more than 2 percent.



The EUR/USD pair has edged 0.17 percent lower to 1.0707.



The ten-year bond yield has decreased 0.5 percent to 2.929% versus the previous close of 2.944%.



