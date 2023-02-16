

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange touched a record high of 8047 in the day's trade. Strong corporate results and buyback announcements added to the positive sentiment generated by Wednesday's lower-than-expected inflation readings. Hopes of a slowing down in the rate hikes by the Bank of England lifted markets.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 8,047.06 and 7,997.83 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,997.83.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 8,010.28, up 0.16 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 22 are trading in the overnight red zone.



Centrica topped the gainers list with a 5.2 percent surge. Vodafone group has advanced 3.7 percent. BT Group, RELX, Airtel Africa, Standard Chartered, all rallied more than 2 percent.



Imperial Brands declined as much as 3.3 percent. Berkeley Group Holdings, Astra Zeneca, Endeavour Mining, have all lost more than 1 percent.



The GBP/USD pair ranged between 1.2014 and 1.2074. The pair is currently at 1.2053, up 0.22 percent on an overnight basis.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds however increased 0.65 percent to 3.5095% from the previous close of 3.4870%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

