

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $4.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.50 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $186 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.57 vs. $3.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.59 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

