

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



Earnings: $22.8 million in Q4 vs. -$11.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $139.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $595.0 million in Q4 vs. $598.3 million in the same period last year.



