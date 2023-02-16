

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted above average demand.



The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.



