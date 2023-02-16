

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$84.38 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$69.33 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$79.56 million or -$0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $27.35 million from $30.02 million last year.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$84.38 Mln. vs. -$69.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.37 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $27.35 Mln vs. $30.02 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!