

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said that its shareholders approved the Executive Board and Supervisory Board's proposal of a 1.80 euros per share dividend payout for the 2021/22 fiscal year. This is 20 cents higher than the year before, the highest dividend in the company's history, and amounts to a 3.3% dividend yield for the past year.



In the next three to four years, the company will invest around 1.1 billion euros in executing its strategic agenda, the company said.



Starting in fiscal year 2026/27, the growth projects approved thus far are expected to contribute around 260 million euros to the Group's operating earnings (EBITDA).



The company said it is investing around 120 million euros in expanding tankhouse capacity at its Bulgarian site in Pirdop by 50 %. An additional around 190 million euros will be invested in the 'CRH - Complex Recycling Hamburg' project that will process roughly 30,000 tons of additional recycling material, along with complex metallurgical intermediate products on a larger scale, starting in 2025.



