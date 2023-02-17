

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) posted a loss before tax of 2.0 billion pounds for 2022 compared to profit of 4.35 billion pounds, last year. Loss per share was 159.7 pence compared to profit of 338.1 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 386 million pounds, up 8.4 percent compared with the prior year. Adjusted EPS increased by 6.5 percent to 31.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 669 million pounds from 546 million pounds, last year. Net rental income was 412 million pounds compared to 341 million pounds.



The Board recommended a 7.7 percent increase in final dividend to 18.2 pence per share, resulting in a total distribution of 26.3 pence for 2022.



