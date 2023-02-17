

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German biopharmaceutical firm, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for fiscal 2022, but orders declined. Further, the company lifted dividend, and maintained fiscal 2023 outlook.



For the fiscal 2022, the company recorded a net profit of 655.4 million euros or 9.57 euros per share, higher than 553.4 million euros or 8.08 euros per share in 2021.



Underlying EBITDA was at 1.410 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.175 billion euros.



Sales revenue moved up to 4.174 billion euros from 3.449 billion euros in the previous year.



Order intake dropped 6.1 percent from last year to 4.01 billion euros.



The company will pay a dividend of 1.43 euros per ordinary share, higher than last year's 1.25 euros per share.



Further, a dividend of 1.44 euros per preference share will also be paid.



Looking ahead for 2023, Sartorius continues to expect sales revenue to increase by an amount in the low single-digit percentage range. However, excluding Covid-19-related business, the increase would be in the high single-digit percentage range.



The Group expects its 2023 underlying EBITDA margin to be around the level of the previous year's 33.8 percent.



In Germany, Sartorius shares were trading at 344.50 euros, down 2.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!