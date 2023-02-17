

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Friday its partnership with German energy company EnBW to jointly pursue offshore wind opportunities in Germany in 2023.



Michael Class, Head of Portfolio Development Renewablesat EnBW, said, 'In a tough international field, we are delighted to be working together with a strong partner like Equinor and combining the individual strengths of the two companies to develop German offshore wind. ... In partnership with Equinor, a global offshore wind major, we will continue to significantly contribute to a climate-friendly energy future in Germany and Europe.'



Equinor has an ambition to increase its renewables capacity to 12-16 GW by 2030.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!