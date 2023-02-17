

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $122 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $641 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $122 Mln. vs. $641 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29



