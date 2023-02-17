WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTX) announced the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has contracted the company's Collins Aerospace business to continue producing advanced propellers for C-130 aircraft. The $135 million contract will allow Collins to manufacture and support NP2000 propeller systems, including the electronic control system and spares. The NP2000 propeller system is designed to modernize the C-130 Hercules and E-2 Hawkeye.
Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, provides technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.
