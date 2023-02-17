

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, on hopes of additional interest rate increases in the wake of strong U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.



Fed officials James Bullard and Loretta Mester warned that the central bank could raise interest rates at a sharper pace in the coming months, if inflation remains sticky.



Fed President Loretta Mester said there is need for more tightening to lower inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent target.



Separately, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that there was a good case for the Fed to have been more aggressive with its recent rate decision.



The dollar index surged to a 1-1/2-month high of 104.67.



The greenback firmed to near a 2-month high of 135.12 against the yen and a fresh 5-week high of 0.9332 against the franc, from its early lows of 133.92 and 0.9245, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 139.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the franc.



The greenback climbed to 1-1/2-month highs of 1.0613 against the euro and 1.1915 against the pound, off its early lows of 1.0676 and 1.1994, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.05 against the euro and 1.18 against the pound.



The greenback appreciated to 1-1/2-month highs of 0.6811 against the aussie, 0.6194 against the kiwi and 1.3537 against the loonie, reversing from its early lows of 0.6880, 0.6257 and 1.3445, respectively. The greenback may locate resistance around 0.66 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

