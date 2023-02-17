

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The warning on inflation might be influencing investors across the markets. The geopolitical developments are also closely monitored. The Canadian markets might open lower on Friday.



Tiff Macklem, the Governor of the Bank of Canada's comment on Thursday that the economy remains overheated is pointing to an increase in interest rates.



The tech sector is closely watching the change in leadership at YouTube. Neal Mohan will succeed chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki as she decided to step down after nine years at the helm. She has been in associating with Larry Page and Sergey Brin since 1998.



The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session today.



S&P/TSX Composite Index closed at 20,606.42, down 113.97 points or 0.55 percent on Thursday.



In the corporate sector, Air Canada reported fourth-quarter profit compared to loss last year. The quarterly earnings were $168 million or $0.41 per share compared to loss of $493 million or $1.38 per share a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter surged to $4.68 billion from $2.71 billion a year ago.



The Gold Futures are declining 0.88 percent at 1835.5, and Silver is down 1.75 percent to 21.33. All other metal futures are on a decline.



Oil futures are at 75.91, down 3.15 percent, Brent is declining 3.02 percent to 82.58 European shares are trading broadly down on Friday. CAC 40 of France is declining 36.79 points or 0.50 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 108.34 points or 0.70 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 26.04 points or 0.33 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 21.48 points or 0.22 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.81 percent.



Asian stocks finished lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.77 percent to 3,224.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.28 percent to 20,719.81. Japanese shares ended notably lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.66 percent to 27,513.13 while the broader Topix index closed 0.46 percent lower at 1,991.93.



Australian stocks closed lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.86 percent to 7,346.80. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.90 percent lower at 7,552.20.



