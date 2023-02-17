

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a positive results from three cohorts of the Phase 2 TROPHY-U-01 study of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer or mUC.



The data demonstrated that Trodelvy produced both rapid and durable responses for patients across a range of hard-to-treat types of mUC including platinum-ineligible and rapidly progressing, post-platinum mUC.



'The TROPHY-U-01 data show consistent benefit of Trodelvy across multiple types of metastatic urothelial cancer, including the most difficult-to-treat and, often times, frail patients where treatment options are still scarce,' said Bill Grossman, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology.



Longer-term follow-up across Cohorts 1, 2, and 3 of TROPHY-U-01 provides an increasing body of evidence supporting the potential benefit of treating mUC with Trodelvy across clinically relevant, hard-to-treat patient populations.



Gilead noted that oral presentation highlighted Trodelvy efficacy of 13.5 months overall survival in patients with platinum-Ineligible Metastatic UC after checkpoint inhibitor therapy.



Trodelvy demonstrated 12.8 months overall survival in patients with Metastatic UC whose disease progressed rapidly following platinum-based chemotherapy.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!