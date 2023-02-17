

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's White House physician has certified that the octogenarian leader remains healthy, vigorous and fit to successfully execute his duties.



The clean chit given on the health of the 80 year old President comes at a time Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid.



Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's personal physician since 2009, issued a five-page memo that explains in detail the findings of a three-hour physical examination conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



According to a routine medical checkup performed Thursday, Biden has no long-term symptoms and the functions of all his vital signs remain stable.



The President's gait remains stiff, but has not worsened since last year.



Biden's medical history refers to him testing positive twice last year for Covid, but did not experience any lingering symptoms.



President Biden 'remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,' the memo concludes.



Biden, who does not use any tobacco products or alcohol, is currently being treated for atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat), high cholesterol, occasional acid reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild nerve damage in his feet, but his current health and fitness are sound.



This marks the second extensive physical examination during Biden's current term. His first exam was conducted in November 2021.



The conclusions published by the White House comes as a boost for Biden as opinion polls have shown a majority of Democrats do not support the oldest president in U.S. history seeking a second term.



While launching her presidential campaign earlier this week, potential Republican candidate Nikki Haley demanded that mental competency tests be made mandatory for politicians older than 75.



