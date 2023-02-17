

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Gulf Cooperation Council Members have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country.



A joint statement by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian purpose and are seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.



The statement was issued after senior officials of the United States, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates convened a meeting of the Working Group on Iran at the GCC's headquarters in Riyadh. The Working Group affirmed the longstanding partnership between the United States and the members of the GCC and our shared determination to contribute to regional security and stability under the framework of the GCC-U.S. Strategic Partnership.



The United States and GCC member states condemned Iran's continued destabilizing policies, including its support for terrorism and the use of advanced missiles, cyber weapons, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and their proliferation in the region and around the world.



Iran and its proxies and partners have used these Iranian weapons in attacks striking civilians, critical infrastructure, and international maritime shipping, they said.



The United States and GCC member states affirmed that Iran's ongoing proliferation of weapons to state and non-state actors poses a grave security threat to the region and beyond.



The United States reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.



The United States and GCC member states expressed their commitment to expanding defense cooperation and interoperability to enhance their capabilities to constrain Iran's ability to conduct destabilizing activities and deter it from conducting future acts of aggression.



They urged the international community to enforce all relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions prohibiting transfers of arms and related materiel and ensuring accountability in this regard.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

