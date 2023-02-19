

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 10.1 percent on year, easing from 12.0 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.4 percent, up from 6.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 20.20 billion ringgit, down from 27.80 billion a month earlier.



Taiwan will provide January figures for export orders, plus Q4 data for balance of payments and current account. Export orders are expected to plummet 25.0 percent on year after sinking 23.2 percent in December. The balance of payments in Q3 was $4.12 billion and the current account surplus was $20.71 billion.



The People's Bank of China will update its loan prime rate; it's expected to hold steady at 3.65 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!