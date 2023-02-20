

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Platinum Limited (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), a South African platinum producer, on Monday reported a decline in earnings for 2022, reflecting a fall in revenue.



For fiscal 2022, the firm registered a net profit attributable to owners of the company of R49.153 billion or 18,649 cents per share, lower than last year's R78.978 billion or 29,976 cents per share.



Pre-tax income was at R66.768 billion, compared with R108.311 billion of 2021.



Net revenue moved down to R164.090 billion as against R214.568 billion of previous year.



Gross revenue fell to R164.104 billion from R 214.580 billion of previous year.



