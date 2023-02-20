

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Monday as the dollar took a breather from a three-week rally amid the Presidents' Day holiday in the United States.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,845.32 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,854.25.



As rate-hike worries mount, investors await the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday for further clarity on the rate outlook.



A report on personal income and spending due this week is also likely to be in focus, as it includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said in a speech on Friday that inflation remains 'much too high' and the U.S. central bank will have to continue to raise the federal funds rate.



On the earnings front, financial results from Home Depot, Walmart and Etsy will offer fresh insights into consumer strength or weakness.



Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar after North Korea fired off two short-range ballistic missiles.



