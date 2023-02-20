

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices remained unchanged in February amid rising interest rates and high cost of living, monthly data from the property website Rightmove showed Monday.



House prices increased only GBP 14 in February from January. This was the smallest increase on record for the month. The house price index remained stable on month after a 0.9 percent gain.



Year-on-year, house prices were up 3.9 percent after an increase of 6.3 percent in January.



Rightmove suggested that the first-time buyer market is recovering better than the upper-end.



