

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence rose for the fourth successive month in February, reaching the highest level in one year, as households were slightly less worried about the outlook for the general economic situation of the country and expressed clearly more optimism about the trend in unemployment, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -8 in February from -12 in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was +1.



The upturn observed in February is reflected in all components of the indicator, with the exception of saving intentions, which fell slightly, the survey said.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved in February, with the corresponding index rising to -13 from -18 in January.



Similarly, the index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose somewhat to -3 from -6.



At the same time, the index for saving expectations for households decreased from 3 to 1 in February.



In February, households expected a marked decline in unemployment over the next twelve months, as the corresponding index fell to 16 from 27.



