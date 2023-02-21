LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc or ICG (ICP.L), a British equity investment firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial and Operating Officer or CFOO, Vijay Bharadia, has expressed his intension to step down in July.
David Bicarregui, who has served as partner at Goldman Sachs until 2022, will succeed outgoing CFOO. He will join the Group with effect from April 2, and is expected to join the Group Board.
Bicarregui spent his entire 25-year long career to date with Goldman Sachs where he held various senior roles, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Goldman Sachs International Bank.
The company added that currently Bicarregui and his connected persons hold 7,000 shares in ICG.
