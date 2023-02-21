

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday amid growing geopolitical tensions and concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.



Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver a major speech on Ukraine war today, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 41 points, or half a percent, at 7,974 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.



InterContinental Hotels fell 1.4 percent despite reporting an uptick in 2022 profits and announcing a share buyback.



Self-storage group Safestore declined 1.5 percent after reporting slower trading in its first quarter.



Medical technology firm Smith+Nephew jumped nearly 5 percent despite reporting a drop in annual profit.



Mining giant Antofagasta shed 2.3 percent on posting lower full-year profits and revenue.



Lender HSBC declined 1.6 percent despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.



