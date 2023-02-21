

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Sasol (SSL) have signed two Power Purchase Agreements with TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner Mulilo for the long-term supply of a total capacity of 260 MW of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa, where Air Liquide operates oxygen production site.



TotalEnergies and Mulilo will create one local majority owned wind project with a capacity of 140 MW and one local majority owned solar project with a capacity of 120 MW. The projects are scheduled to be operational in 2025.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!