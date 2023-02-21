WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):
Earnings: -$91 million in Q4 vs. $597 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q4 vs. $2.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8 million or $0.04 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.1 per share Revenue: $1.650 billion in Q4 vs. $2.112 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX