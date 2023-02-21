WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):
Earnings: -$1 million in Q4 vs. -$288 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. -$2.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q4 vs. $3.62 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX