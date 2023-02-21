

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) said it expects 2023 EPS of $1.50 to $1.70 excluding items outside of core business operations. The company targets industry deliveries of 40,000 to 45,000 railcars for the year.



'We ended the year with revenue up 30% over 2021, a backlog of $3.9 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.94, up 176% over 2021 despite unexpected headwinds in 2022,' said Trinity's CEO, Jean Savage.



Fourth quarter income per share from continuing operations was $0.46 compared to $0.16, prior year. Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $36.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $591.2 million from $472.2 million last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!