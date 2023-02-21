

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings as well as sales outlook citing its strong in-market performance.



For 2023, the company now expects its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7 percent - 8 percent, versus its previous growth expectation of 4 percent - 6 percent.



General Mills now projects its adjusted operating profit growth of 6 percent - 7 percent, higher than its previous growth projection of 3 percent -5 percent.



The firm expects an organic sales growth of around 10 percent, versus previous outlook for 8 percent - 9 percent growth range.



