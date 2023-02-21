

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending last Friday's trading slightly lower, the price of gold showed another modest move to the downside during trading on Tuesday.



Gold for April delivery slipped $7.70 or 0.4 percent to $1,842.50 an ounce after edging down $1.60 or 0.1 percent to $1,850.20 an ounce in the previous session.



The dip by gold prices came amid a modest increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index rising by 0.3 percent.



A surge by treasury yields also weighed on the precious metal amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates following recent U.S. economic data.



The benchmark ten-year yield has more than offset the dip seen last Friday, reaching its highest intraday level in over three months.



On Wednesday, the Fed is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!