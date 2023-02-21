BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$350 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$260 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$356 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $606 million from $621 million last year.
Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$350 Mln. vs. -$260 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.48 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $606 Mln vs. $621 Mln last year.
