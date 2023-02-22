

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB4.95 billion, or RMB13.59 per share. This compares with RMB1.72 billion, or RMB4.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.37 billion or RMB15.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to RMB33.08 billion from RMB33.09 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.95 Bln. vs. RMB1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB13.59 vs. RMB4.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB33.08 Bln vs. RMB33.09 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!