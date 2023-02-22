WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, dividend)
The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.04 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $940 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $14.52 billion from $13.85 billion last year.
Outlook:
Looking ahead, for the first-quarter, the company expects its comparable-store-sales to be up 2 to 3 percent. For the period, TJX expects earnings per share below analysts' estimates. The company sees income per share of $0.68 -$0.71. Eighteen analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For 12-month period, the company expects net EPS of $3.39 to $3.51. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $3.29 to $3.41 that comes in below the Street estimate of $3.56 per share. The retailer also projects its overall comparable-store-sales to be up 2 to 3 percent.
Dividend:
TJX intends to raise its regular quarterly dividend of $.3325 per share, to be paid in June. This is a 13 percent increase from the current dividend.
The TJX Companies, Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.04 Bln. vs. $940 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $14.52 Bln vs. $13.85 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.71
