

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) reported that its fourth quarter GAAP net income declined 9% to $45 million. EPS was up 4% to $1.01 from $0.97. Non-GAAP EPS was up 25% to $2.10 from $1.68. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter revenue was up 8% to $1.19 billion, reflecting 12% organic growth. Analysts on average had estimated $1.19 billion in revenue.



For full-year 2023, on a non-GAAP basis, the company expects: revenue between $4.80 billion and $4.95 billion; and organic growth between 7-11%. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between $6.30 and $7.00.



Shares of Brink's Company are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



