

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $68.10 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $187.47 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.92 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $68.10 Mln. vs. $187.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!