

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.48 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $763 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $5.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $5.11 billion from $4.32 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.48 Bln. vs. $763 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.98 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.



