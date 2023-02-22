WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU):
Earnings: -$26 million in Q4 vs. $2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.66 in Q4 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$7 million or -$0.45 per share for the period.
Revenue: $776 million in Q4 vs. $806 million in the same period last year.
