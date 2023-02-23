

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its preliminary EBITDA for the 2022 financial year rose to 478.7 million euros from last year's 447.3 million euros.



The Group's revenues remained stable year-on-year at 2.6 billion euros.



The company's subscriber base grew to more than 9.0 million over the same period, with the number of waipu.tv subscribers rising much faster than anticipated. As a result, the TV and Media segment performed very well and is becoming an increasingly integral part of the Group's profitability base.



freenet said it is on the right track to reach its strategic target of generating EBITDA of at least 520 million euros and free cash flow above 260 million euros from the 2025 financial year onwards.



The Supervisory Board of freenet AG has decided to extend the CEO contract of Christoph Vilanek until year-end 2026.



