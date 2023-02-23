

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, on Thursday reported a rise in preliminary earnings for 2022, reflecting an increase in revenue.



For the 12-month period, the Neutraubling-headquartered firm posted a net profit of 187.1 million euros or 5.92 euros per share, higher than 141.4 million euros or 4.47 euros per share of 2021.



Earnings before taxes were at 242.1 million euros as against last year's 177.3 million euros.



EBITDA stood at 373.3 million euros, versus 312.6 million euros. The EBITDA margin rose to 8.9 percent from 8.6 percent of previous year.



Revenue for the year moved up to 4.209 billion euros from 3.634 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for 2023, the company projects a revenue growth of 8 percent - 11 percent, with an improved EBITDA margin of 9 percent - 10 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!