

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its net profit attributable to the group for fiscal year 2022 dropped to 973 million euros from 1.13 billion euros in the prior year.



The latest-period results included net non-current charges of 90 million euros, comprising essentially costs relating to M&A transactions, regulatory impacts and capital gains.



The prior year results included a 219 million euros contribution from Alstom mainly related to share sales. The net non-current income of 40 million euros was reported in 2021, mainly related to the sale of data centres at Bouygues Telecom.



Current operating profit from activities (COPA) was 2.02 billion euros, compared to 1.73 billion euros in 2021.



Full-year 2022 sales were 44.3 billion euros, an increase of 18% relative to 2021, and up 8% excluding the fourth-quarter 2022 contribution from Equans. Sales growth was driven by good commercial performances in the business segments and by inflation. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales growth was 4%.



The company said its board will ask the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023 to approve a 2022 dividend of 1.80 euros per share, stable relative to the previous financial year.



Bouygues aims for 2023 sales close to those of 2022, as well as an increase in its current operating profit from activities (COPA).



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!