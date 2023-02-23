

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), on Thursday, reported profit before tax of £94.0 million for the six months ended 31 December 2022 versus £97.7 million in the previous year. Basic earnings per share improved 1% to 4.11p from 4.08p earned a year ago.



Operating profit amounted to £97.0 million, down 5% from the prior year's £101.6 million. Net fees for the six months ended 31 December 2022 rose 15% to £651.9 million from £565.3 million in the prior year period.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said, 'Despite clear economic uncertainties, we delivered record half-year fees in 19 countries, including our largest market of Germany, as well as in key strategic areas such as Technology, Engineering and our Enterprise client division. We achieved this through our actions to increase fee margins in skills short sectors, together with our shift towards the most in-demand markets and supported by wage inflation globally. Our largest business of Temp & Contracting performed well, while Perm fees and volumes decreased sequentially as market conditions tightened in many markets through the half-year.'



Looking ahead, the company expects to increase Group profitability and conversion rate in the second half versus the first half period.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!